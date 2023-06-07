BECAUSE THEY THINK THEY’VE DISABLED OUR ABILITY TO KICK THEM OUT VIA THE BALLOT BOX: The explanation as to why Democrats today are fearless in proposing insane policies.

Let’s pray they’re wrong. They might be. They usually are. But if they’re not, things are going to get ugly. Note this is not an incitement but a prediction. They are too stupid, too pampered and too out of touch with reality to be able to stay in the saddle. Our country is too big. Our people are too resourceful. And the masks came off rather handily over the last few years. This gambit doesn’t end well for them.