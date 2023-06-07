HAVE I MENTIONED MY OH SO SHOCKED FACE? Owner of SF’s Largest Hotel, the Hilton Union Square, Is Walking Away, Surrendering It to Lender.

The thing is the idiots turning their cities and states over to lawlessness and homeless pooping on the sidewalks never saw this coming. Half of them think that this makes a place interesting and attractive (the left’s never ending nostalgie de la boue) and the other half think it’s compassionate, and don’t you want to be nice?

Idiots. Some of them had to be exquisitely indoctrinated into this level of idiocy.