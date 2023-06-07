THE PLIGHT OF HAIR-SPRAY ABUSE VICTIMS IS TERRIBLE TO CONTEMPLATE: Newsom Threatens DeSantis with Kidnapping Charges After Illegal Immigrants Flown to Sacramento.
Apparently it eats your brain.
