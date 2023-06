MOST OF THEM COULDN’T DEFINE PRIVACY: Nearly a third of Gen Z thinks privacy shouldn’t exist.

Though I’ll point out for the record that “privacy” is a pretty new concept. I’m not sure the Founding Fathers even understood it as we do. Unreasonable search and seizure had other implications. So, it might evolve again. Turns out we’re not the end of history after all. This is my shocked face.