WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING?

Liberals were left stunned as Muslims & Islamists gathered on Tuesday to protest the Montgomery County (Maryland) School Board over its LGBTQ+ curriculum. The Muslims want to be able to remove their children from the classroom when that material is taught. pic.twitter.com/vgTai9erXQ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2023

Breaking: Glendale (CA) Police beat back the Armenian-American men who want to fight #Antifa outside the school board meeting. The immigrant families oppose pride celebrations in schools. Antifa, communists & far-left protesters gathered to support that. pic.twitter.com/QTMmKeNR95 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2023

Remind me when police last “beat back” Antifa.