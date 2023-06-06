June 6, 2023

AND WHICH DISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTS BLACK PEOPLE, HUNTER BIDEN NOTWITHSTANDING: Bob McManus: Giving out free crack pipes is government-assisted suicide.

New York averages eight drug-overdose deaths every day, and City Hall’s response is free crack pipes.

The pipes are being distributed from no-charge-to-addicts vending machines plunked down in already drug-plagued city neighborhoods.

And the machines have been placed near previously established, government-sponsored drug shooting galleries — oops, make that “safe-injection” sites — which are the last big anti-overdose idea.

That obviously didn’t work; overdose fatalities are up 78% since 2019. So who’s the genius who thinks free drug paraphernalia — apparently syringes are soon to be added — will make it all better?

That would be City Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, who calls the initiative “an important arrow in our quiver.”

Arrows are lethal weapons.

Posted at 7:56 pm by Glenn Reynolds