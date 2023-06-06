SALENA ZITO: Democrats abandon the blue-collar worker in favor of ‘social justice’ warriors.

Up until two years ago, it would only take 12 hours for coal mined deep in a labyrinth operation 60 miles from here to go from that underground mine, through a high-tech cleaning procedure, and be loaded on a barge or rail car and brought to the Cheswick Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, to light communities along the Allegheny River for generations.

That efficient process came to an end in September 2021 when owner GenOn Holdings announced the then-51-year-old facility, one that environmental groups had in their sights for years, decided to retire the plant. The company cited “unfavorable economic conditions, higher costs including those associated with environmental compliance, an inability to compete with other generation types, and evolving market rules that promote subsidized resources.” . . .

Twenty years ago, perhaps even less, Democrats running for office or in office would have been standing in the way of the implosion that happened here last week and chained themselves to the towers or used all of their muscle to halt this industry’s demise. Back then, Democrats were the party of the working class, and no one symbolized that more than the boilermakers who worked here.

But that party has taken its muscle and protest signs and moved on to be the party of the multiple categories of supposed injustices as defined by the “social justice” movement. Hardworking, no-nonsense boilermakers have been replaced by SEIU social justice aggrievers.

The day after the implosion of the towers, most of the hierarchy of the Democratic Party in this state was marching in the Pride parade in Pittsburgh. As far as I could see, none of them came to this spot to reassure the people who live, work, and pray here that the officials have their back and would move mountains to make sure something would replace what they lost.