NEW FAUCI FOLLY: Anthony Fauci claimed in 2021 that scientists at the Wuhan Institute for Virology in China were “competent, trustworthy scientists.” On the other hand (a phrase that seems uniquely applicable whenever Fauci is in focus), Fauci’s National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was funding ethics training for Chinese scientists.
