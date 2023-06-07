MAYBE NOBODY BLEW UP THE UKRAINIAN DAM. Last December, the Ukrainians decided to take some experimental HIMARS potshots at it: “The Ukrainians…even conducted a test strike with a HIMARS launcher on one of the floodgates at the Nova Kakhovka dam, making three holes in the metal to see if the Dnieper’s water could be raised enough to stymie Russian crossings but not flood nearby villages.” This spring, the Russians controlling the dam mechanisms let the water get so high it was overtopping the dam for a month, generally A Bad Thing. Thinking back to the Oroville Dam in 2017, I wonder how long our dams would last under such conditions.