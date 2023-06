EQUAL PROTECTION PROJECT: We are continuing to pursue Missouri State U discrimination: “It’s not enough, when caught, to say ‘oops, sorry.’” “In response to prior challenge by Equal Protection Project, Missouri State U promised to open its business boot camp to all, but its president also was quoted as saying ‘Frankly, I still don’t think we did anything wrong.’ So EPP now has filed a Civil Rights Complaint with the U.S. Dept. of Education.”

You don’t trifle with Prof. Jacobson.