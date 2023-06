21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Men are scared to talk to me — because I look like Kylie Jenner. Okay, I looked at the photo and (1) you don’t look like Kylie Jenner; and (2) I can see why they don’t want to talk to you.

Oh, and for someone who can’t get a date, a long list of demands in terms of height, career success, etc. is just sad. But not surprising. But hey, $100K/month on OnlyFans is kinda impressive.