CRISIS BY DESIGN: Potential For Catastrophic US Electric Grid Failures This Summer A Reality. “Despite billions of federal dollars going into renewable energy, construction of wind and solar farms, as well as the needed transmission to support them, is moving at a glacial pace compared to the speed by which the Biden administration is taking coal plants offline. . . . NERC’s latest summer reliability assessment wasn’t the first to identify growing reliability issues.”

