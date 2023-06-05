IT’S SOCIALLY MEDIATED LOW TESTOSTERONE: Why more US men are falling victim to Japan’s anti-social hikikomori trend. “Work carried out by academics at Kyushu University in Japan has found that a low testosterone level is one of the common metabolic signatures of hikikomori in young social recluses — which is important to note because testosterone levels among young American men are plummeting and have been for years. The drop now reportedly affects 1 in 4 men in the US.”

You know, giving these guys testosterone would actually be “gender-affirming care,” but somehow it’s socially disfavored.