AN ACQUAINTANCE COMMENTS: “I’ve noticed the NYT has run almost daily articles for some time now attacking the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. It is amazing how they can’t see the self-destructive ways in which they go after every institution that isn’t in the Left’s hands.”

Maybe they don’t think it’s self-destructive. After all, they can pivot on a dime if things change. Under FDR they were all in on why “nine old men” shouldn’t frustrate the will of the people, then under the Warren Court they were all in on rule by a bevy of Platonic Guardians.