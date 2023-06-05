NEWS YOU CAN USE: Blue Balls Can Affect Anyone, But 1 Group Faces More Sexual Pressure Because Of It. You guessed it: Women hardest hit!

Women, of course, never pressure men into sex. Men’s consent is always “enthusiastic and freely given.” Actually, to be fair, the article does say that women pressure men, too, but still maintains the narrative of male “coercion.”

Though I laughed at a response on an undergraduate message board, where someone was saying consent doesn’t count if it’s not “enthusiastic.” The response: I consent to paying my tuition at this dump, but I’m certainly not enthusiastic about it. Does that mean I’m a robbery victim? Yeah, if grudging consent doesn’t count as consent, a lot of people and institutions are criminals now, and not just sexually.