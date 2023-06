“WOKE? NEVER HEARD OF IT.”

OK, full on push by the left to deny there is such a thing as woke.

Apparently woke is on the ropes. They know it. They're trying to figure out how to throw it under the bus without giving it up. Current strategy: pretend it's a Repub delusion.

