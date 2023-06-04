IT’S COME TO THIS: Nearly 30% of people under 30 support government surveillance cameras in every home: poll. “While the younger generation tends to favor the idea, support declines with age, ‘dropping to 20 percent among 30–44 year olds and dropping considerably to 6 percent among those over the age of 45,’ Cato reported.”
