I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS DEFENDED AS PROMOTING RATIONAL THOUGHT: Students more concerned about risk from armed police than criminals.
Well, they’ve been taught that every cop is a criminal, and all the sinners, saints.
I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS DEFENDED AS PROMOTING RATIONAL THOUGHT: Students more concerned about risk from armed police than criminals.
Well, they’ve been taught that every cop is a criminal, and all the sinners, saints.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.