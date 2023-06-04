BECAUSE THE ECO-OBSESSION IS STUPID, AND THERE’S NO AFRICAN AUDIENCE FOR WOKE VIRTUE-SIGNALLING: Why Africa is turning its back on the eco-obsessed West: The developing world needs rapid growth, not lectures on sustainability. “The Western democracies appear united in their support for Ukraine, but they may also be losing the bigger, more consequential battle for the loyalties of the developing world. Virtually no developing country – including democracies like India, Brazil, Nigeria and South Africa – has chosen to take steps opposing Russia’s aggression (in fact, South Africa may have joined Iran in sending weapons to Moscow). This is a stark reflection of the West’s waning influence. The West is losing not because the developing world wants to genuflect to Vladimir Putin, or to his liege lord, Xi Jinping. Instead, we are seeing a growing disconnect between Western ‘values’, including on critical issues like food and energy production, and the needs of developing countries, many of which have struggled since the pandemic. In a period of steadily rising costs, countries such as Egypt, Pakistan and India are refusing to sanction Russian oil, allowing Moscow to match its pre-war oil exports. China has also boosted its oil purchases from Russia, as demand hits record levels. Unlike the affluent West, people in these countries still believe in future growth.”

In the West, on the other hand, yammerheads are talking about “degrowth.” And unfortunately, they have influence.