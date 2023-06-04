I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: Dutch Survey Data Shows Significant Increase In Memory And Concentration Problems Among Adults Since Start Of Covid-19 Pandemic. “The possible causes of the increase in memory and concentration problems are unclear. A plausible explanation is that the isolation brought about by Covid-19 restrictions contributed to accelerated cognitive decline among people who were already starting to have problems with memory and concentration.”

