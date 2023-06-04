SPACE: SpaceX launches more satellites, will attempt second launch Sunday. ” SpaceX launched more satellites into space on Sunday as the company continues to build out its Starlink constellation. The company launched 22 second-generation satellites into low-Earth orbit at 8:20 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. . . . In fact, the company is targeting 12:12 p.m. Sunday to launch a second mission which, if successful, will mark the first time SpaceX has launched two missions on the same day.”