WELL, THAT’S BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT IS SHOVELING LIES: Judge in Missouri v Biden ain’t buying what the government’s shoveling. “The contempt for constitutional rights from the Biden administration is not only breathtaking in its arrogance and scope, but baldly and repeatedly expressed, even in court testimony as this lawsuit exposing the treachery goes forward.”
