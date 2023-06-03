PRIORITIES: Biden’s State Department Launches Multimillion Dollar Push To Fight Climate Change, Teach Gender Studies in Iraq.
This is really just a way to launder money to leftist climate and gender activist groups, of course.
PRIORITIES: Biden’s State Department Launches Multimillion Dollar Push To Fight Climate Change, Teach Gender Studies in Iraq.
This is really just a way to launder money to leftist climate and gender activist groups, of course.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.