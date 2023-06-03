PRETTY MUCH EVERY WESTERN GOVERNMENT USED COVID TO WAGE WAR AGAINST ITS CITIZENRY: Lots of secret COVID government skullduggery being unearthed in U.K. now, too. “Critics of lockdown had posts removed from social media. There is growing suspicion that social media firms used technology to stop the posts being promoted, circulated or widely shared after being flagged by the CDU or its counterpart in the Cabinet Office. Documents revealed under Freedom of Information (FoI) and data protection requests showed that the activities of prominent critics of the Government’s Covid policies were secretly monitored.”

We should hang a few, to encourage the others not to do this again. A sort of reverse-Byng.