June 3, 2023

AF ACADEMY SANDBAG EXPOSED AS DOMESTIC TERRORIST: The sandbag that without warning and suddenly from out of nowhere jumped up and tripped President Joe Biden at the Air Force Academy has now been exposed as a sinister tool of the biggest and most evil threat to American national security, those domestic terrorists espousing white supremacy who seized the Capitol on January 6.

Posted at 11:55 am by Mark Tapscott