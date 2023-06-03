AF ACADEMY SANDBAG EXPOSED AS DOMESTIC TERRORIST: The sandbag that without warning and suddenly from out of nowhere jumped up and tripped President Joe Biden at the Air Force Academy has now been exposed as a sinister tool of the biggest and most evil threat to American national security, those domestic terrorists espousing white supremacy who seized the Capitol on January 6.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.