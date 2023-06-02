WELL, THAT’S CONSISTENT WITH HIS TRACK RECORD TO DATE: Joe Biden is about to pick the worst possible person to become the next CDC head. “I’m not exaggerating. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the likely choice, is a public health Covid authoritarian and former chief of staff for censorer-in-chief Andy Slavitt.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.