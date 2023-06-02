MATTHEW CONTINETTI: The Secret to McCarthy’s Success: The GOP speaker knows his role and plays it well.
It occurs to me that he’s third in line for the presidency behind two very unpopular people. I’ll bet it’s occurred to him, too.
