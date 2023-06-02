WOW: McCarthy nears best speaker territory, 50% approve.

Today, Rasmussen Reports put McCarthy on the throne of public approval. He now has a 50% favorable rating, higher than former Speaker Nancy Pelosi reached in her second stint in the top job, according to a YouGov polling timeline for her. And many have declared her one of the greatest House speakers.

McCarthy, who had to fight through over a dozen ballots to win the top House job, has reached his new high on the success of the debt deal he cut with President Joe Biden. He and his surrogates have been able to sell the benefits of the package, unlike many Republicans before him.

As a result, 65% of Republicans and 43% of Democrats approve of McCarthy.