WOEING: Boeing delays 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA indefinitely over parachute, wiring safety issues. “The Starliner astronaut launch, already years behind schedule, was most recently targeted to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on July 21. Now, it likely won’t launch at all this summer, and may not get off the ground this year.”

I talked to an undergraduate engineering student who worked on Starliner as a co-op a few years ago and she said that nobody there expected it to actually fly as promised.