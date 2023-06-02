PELOSI’S HOLLYWOOD EXIT ON J6: Just the News has new security video footage from January 6 showing then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi being escorted out of the Capitol by a security detail, plus her daughter carrying a video camera to capture the whole process.

Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sound tells JTN having the younger Pelosi along to film the evacuation put an unnecessary strain on the security detail. JTN also wonders if perhaps the purpose of the filming was for a planned Pelosi political propaganda documentary and potential money-making thereof.

Expect more J6 revelations in coming days from JTN, The Epoch Times’ Joe Hanneman and American Greatness’ Julie Kelly, as all three have been viewing thousands of hours of the J6 security video footage and they are unearthing significant news in the process.