HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: ‘Key Reform:’ Virginia to ease degree requirements for state jobs. “Virginia will eliminate degree requirements and preferences for nearly 90% of classified jobs — salaried positions subject to the Virginia Personnel Act — in line with a growing private sector trend that looks at experience and other training as well as degrees when hiring. The change by the Richmond region’s largest employer will take effect July 1 for the roughly 20,000 openings the state advertises over the course of a year.”

As higher ed’s credentialing/gatekeeping function diminishes, it may be forced to provide actual value.