GAY AND TRANSGENDER SUICIDE IS SO IMPORTANT THAT WE DON’T GATHER ANY USEFUL DATA ON IT: “So often we hear policy arguments based on the likelihood that transgender people will commit suicide as — as if the number is well known (and as if we also know why they commit suicide).”

This is a major problem. I will be actively lobbying to criminalize making severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent.

Shame on those who advocate this! It is utterly contemptible.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023