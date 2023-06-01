SO IS THIS GOOD? Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low.
I would have said yes a couple of decades ago. Now I think it may stem from a generalized lack of libido.
SO IS THIS GOOD? Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low.
I would have said yes a couple of decades ago. Now I think it may stem from a generalized lack of libido.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.