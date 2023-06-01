RON HART: “Let’s face it. “Gun to the head” honest, only 5% of the country would let Joe Biden watch their kid for an hour while they ran to the store. He has been the worst president of modern times. Even Jimmy Carter started comparing him to Jimmy Carter.”

Trump’s younger than Biden, and much more together, but to be honest, he’s lost a step. He’s not the Trump of 2016.

Plus: “Dems had to move their first primary out of Iowa. Iowa is one of the top ten states in work ethic, literacy and graduation rates. There is no way that state should be picking the best Democrat nominee; it is the least representative of their current party.”