June 1, 2023

TO BE FAIR, WE WEREN’T ASLEEP. WE HAVE JOBS AND FAMILIES AND MOST OF US ARE WORKING OVERTIME TO PAY THE TAX-HUNGRY STATE:  Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up?

But with the anger I’ve seen stalking this land, I hope we don’t decide to focus like lasers on what’s going on.  I mean, I do. It’s a mental condition. But let’s hope our fellow citizens don’t all, en masse, become as aware as I am of what’s been going on.  Americans have no brakes when it comes to war. And this would be war. Civil war, the worst of all wars. Be careful what you wish for.

Posted at 1:00 am by Sarah Hoyt