TO BE FAIR, WE WEREN’T ASLEEP. WE HAVE JOBS AND FAMILIES AND MOST OF US ARE WORKING OVERTIME TO PAY THE TAX-HUNGRY STATE: Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up?

But with the anger I’ve seen stalking this land, I hope we don’t decide to focus like lasers on what’s going on. I mean, I do. It’s a mental condition. But let’s hope our fellow citizens don’t all, en masse, become as aware as I am of what’s been going on. Americans have no brakes when it comes to war. And this would be war. Civil war, the worst of all wars. Be careful what you wish for.