DECLINE OF THE WEST: “Stop hiring useless White males”–Royal Air Farce.

The Royal Air Farce decided in 2020-2021 that White males were useless and that they no longer should be recruited.

This decision was clearly based upon the experience during the Battle of Britain, where White males pilots failed to adequately defend the island nation against the Nazi blitz. . . .

I wish I could say that this is not typical of what is happening in the West, but of course, we all know that it is. The drive to prove one’s diversity bona fides is so great that basic productivity and competence are being sacrificed to the DEI gods.