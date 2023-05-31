HMM: Fentanyl can be weaponized, but preparation could minimize the damage. “The widely-available drug fentanyl, already the number one killer of Americans under 50, could be weaponized and used for terroristic mass poisoning, according to health experts at Rutgers and other institutions. ‘Before fentanyl, the only viable mass poisons were rare and difficult-to-access agents such as cyanide or nerve agents,’ said Lewis Nelson, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and senior author of the new Frontiers in Public Health paper. ‘Fentanyl can be just as deadly if properly disseminated, and it’s ubiquitous. A motivated person could readily obtain enough to potentially poison hundreds of people—which, uncut, would fit easily onto a teaspoon.'”

Don’t forget to add Narcan to your trouble kit.