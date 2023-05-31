SEEMS USEFUL: Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids. “When parents rush their kids to an emergency room in the dead of night for an asthma attack or high fever, they are often discharged with a prescription. The problem is, there may be nowhere to fill it promptly. Now, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is calling attention to the issue, and highlighting one potential solution: 24-hour ER pharmacies.”