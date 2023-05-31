SORRY, BUT ENDING STUDENT LOAN FREEZE IS DUMB: Debt Ceiling Agreement Includes Cuts to the IRS, Ending Biden’s Freeze on Student Loans.

No, I don’t care to debate the ethics of it, though I’m mulling a post, because the idea these loans are sacred rest on a bunch of stupid assumptions on the right (on the left the idea they should all be forgiven rests on equally dumb assumptions, but still.) However, for the record, this is strategically speaking paste-eating dumb, and will get hanged around the necks of the Republicans come 2024. Paste-eating, own boogers coveting dumb.