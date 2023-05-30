WELL, THIS IS A TERRIBLE IDEA: Chick-fil-A hires VP of diversity, equity, inclusion; Twitter says it is going ‘woke.’
To be fair, it’s a bad idea for anyone. But it’s off-brand and horribly timed, too.
WELL, THIS IS A TERRIBLE IDEA: Chick-fil-A hires VP of diversity, equity, inclusion; Twitter says it is going ‘woke.’
To be fair, it’s a bad idea for anyone. But it’s off-brand and horribly timed, too.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.