WORLD BEING CRUSHED BY A LEFTY INTELLECTUAL FAD: Low Population in 2050 for $50 Trillion Economic Loss – Over Ten Times More Than Climate Change. “All of the developed countries except Israel have a total fertility rate below the replacement level of 2.1. Dropping total fertility from 1.5 to 1.8 down to 1.1 drops the working age population by 20-30%. Dropping total fertility from 1.1 down to 0.8 drops the working age population by another 10%.”