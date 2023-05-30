EAT MORE MEAT: Could low iron be making mental health symptoms worse? “The bottom line: eating iron-rich foods is important for everyone, and many people don’t get enough iron as it is. But people with mental health conditions may specifically want to ask their doctor or other health provider to order a blood test that measures their iron levels in a particular way. If the result on that test—called a ferritin test—is low, it’s important to increase iron in the diet, and to take iron supplements if a health care provider recommends them.”