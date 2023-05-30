REVIEW: Ruger Security .380. “One of the recent trends in the firearm world is pistols that are designed for use by people who may not be in prime physical condition. Features commonly found on these typically compact models include slides that are easy to move back and forth and triggers that are shorter and lighter than what are commonly found on today’s striker-fired offerings. These features are present on the new Ruger Security-380, and as an added touch, the Security-380 is chambered in .380 ACP, which has less recoil than the 9 mm used in so many defensive pistols.”