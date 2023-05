DON SURBER: George Bush, MIA. “As Durham’s Report exposes the lies about RussiaGate and the truth about Obama using the FBI as his personal police unfolds, there is one silence that roars above the white noise of denial. George Walker Bush has not said a word. Not one darned word. He has been one silent lamb while the Democrat Party ran roughshod over our political institutions — weaponizing the IRS, the FBI, FISA, the media, the courts and the border.”

He knows what team he’s on.