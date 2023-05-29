IS THIS REALLY AN IMPROVEMENT? Why Teens Are Drinking Much Less. “Parties used to enable young people to expand their social circle, meet potential romantic partners, or take an existing friendship to a romantic or sexual level. Now adolescents can expand their social circle, meet potential romantic partners and try on a more flirtatious and confident persona – all without leaving the house.”
