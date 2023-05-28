THESE STORIES ARE USUALLY FAKE: The Infamous Vincent Chin Murder in 1982 Didn’t Happen the Way it’s Often Portrayed. “As for the violence, Chin threw the first punch in the bar. When they were all kicked out of the club, he yelled to the white men in the parking lot, ‘Come on you chickenshits, let’s fight some more.'”
