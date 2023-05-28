COMMIE TOOL SAYS WHAT? Jane Fonda Blames Men for Climate Change: ‘We Have to Arrest and Jail Those Men.’ “Hollywood star Jane Fonda made the outrageous claim Friday that climate change is being caused exclusively by men, specifically white men, adding that ‘those men’ must be arrested and jailed. She also blamed the ‘patriarchy’ and ‘racism’ for global warming.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.