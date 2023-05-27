SHORTCUTS MAKE LONG DELAYS: “A Partner at a Big Firm . . . Received Memos with Fake Case Cites from . . . Two Different Associates.”

Sorry, but CHAT GPT isn’t up to doing legal work yet.

But: ChatGPT Coming to Court, by Way of Self-Represented Litigants. “Indeed, a quick CourtListener search pointed out three self-represented filings (1, 2, 3) that expressly noted that they were relying on ChatGPT. That suggests that there are many more that used ChatGPT but didn’t mention it. (To my knowledge there’s no requirement to disclose such matters.). Note also that self-represented litigants are quite common.”

