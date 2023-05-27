FROM HOLLY CHISM: The Schrödinger Paradox: Heisenberg’s Point of Observation.

To save the future, sometimes you have to reach to the past.

Thomas Sutton was not your average fourteen year old, not even in an Ark City. Born in one of the three refuges of the last remnants of life on earth, deep underground, he knows his history. A century after an asteroid shattered and struck the earth, they have been trapped below by volcanic eruptions, toxic gasses, and radioactive dust. But what if he could…change things? What if he could reach the past, to prevent the asteroid’s impact?