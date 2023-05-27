YEAH, NO. JUST NO: Lawmakers propose federal agency to regulate internet.
You want to do that, go to China. We’ll buy you a ticket and help you pack.
YEAH, NO. JUST NO: Lawmakers propose federal agency to regulate internet.
You want to do that, go to China. We’ll buy you a ticket and help you pack.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.